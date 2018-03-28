modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

Zuberu Sharani Win Man Of The Match Against Wa All Stars

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Dreams FC goal poacher, Zuberu Sharani was crowned the man of the match against Wa All Stars on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Stadium in the week three fixture.

The Premier League returnees defeated Wa All Stars by a lone goal to maintain their unbeaten record in the league.

New sensation, Zuberu Sharani was again the hero for the home side as he scored the only goal of the match.

Dreams FC are currently occupying the 3rd position with 7 points and will play Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

