Zuberu Sharani Win Man Of The Match Against Wa All Stars

Dreams FC goal poacher, Zuberu Sharani was crowned the man of the match against Wa All Stars on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Stadium in the week three fixture.

The Premier League returnees defeated Wa All Stars by a lone goal to maintain their unbeaten record in the league.

New sensation, Zuberu Sharani was again the hero for the home side as he scored the only goal of the match.

...And life in the top flight gets better 👏🏾







Game 01 - Match winner ⚽️







Game 02 - MOTM 🥇







Game 03 - Match winner ⚽️ // MOTM🥇







🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OTcCGhMwLQ — Dreams Football Club (@DreamsFootballC) March 28, 2018

Dreams FC are currently occupying the 3rd position with 7 points and will play Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.