GPL WEEK 3: Ashantigold Pip Karela FC, Kotoko Lose

Leaders, Ashantigold maintained their one hundred percent record in the Ghana Premier League with a 1:0 win over Karela FC in Obuasi.

Richard Osei Agyemang scored the only goal of the match for the Miners in the 55th to ensure a third successive win for Ashantigold in the league, which has taken them two points clear.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Dreams FC won the first doubleheader of the day, beating Wa All Stars by a lone goal to maintain their unbeaten record in the league. New sensation, Zuberu Sharani was again the hero for the home side as he scored the only goal of the match.

WAFA continued with their fine start to the campaign with a 2:0 win over champions Aduana Stars in Sogakope. Musa Nuhu opened the scoring for the academy lads before Aminu scored another beautiful free kick to seal the win for WAFA.

Newly promoted Eleven Wonders were in sensational form at home, thumping Bechem United 3:1 in Techiman.

Abdul Wahab opened the scoring for Wonders with a 30th-minute penalty and Kweku Adu doubled the lead in the 39th minute. Abdul Wahab grabbed a brace by seasoning the win in the 47th minute for Eleven Wonders.

Maxwell Frimpong scored a consolation goal for the visitors ten minutes to full time.

In Tarkwa, Asante Kotoko tasted their first defeat of the season after going down by a lone goal to Medeama.

The match was nearly marred by a heavy downpour, but the pitch was okayed by the match officials for the game to continue.

The match appeared to be heading for 0:0 draw, but Medeama were awarded an injury-time penalty, which Kwame Boateng converted.

In the second game of the doubleheader in Cape Coast, Inter Allies defeated Liberty Professionals with Joseph Gyasi scoring a brace. The defeat leaves Liberty Professionals at the bottom of the league table without a point and a goal after playing two matches.

Cape Ebusua Dwarfs will host Accra Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast Stadium tomorrow, while the match between Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks has been postponed.