[HOT AUDIO] George Afriyie Cries While Talking About Relationship With GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

The vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie broke down in tears on Wednesday while talking about his relationship with the president of the Ghana FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The former Cheif Executive Officer of Accra Great Olympics has declared his intention to contest for the Ghana FA post in 2019 during the celebration of his 50th birthday celebration.

Speaking to SpotLite on GTV, the seasoned football administrator recounted the difficulties he has gone through when he was appointed as the vice president of the Ghana FA.

“Someone sent a text to Nyantakyi which said, ‘If you appoint George Afriyie as your vice, you will die within two years.'”

"The president showed the message to a few people but he never showed it to me. But the good people he showed to told him I could never hurt a fly.

"Since that incident, every time I go on my knees to pray, I ask God to protect Nyantakyi,” George said, voice breaking, and tears streaming down his face.

Audio below...