Isco Takes Swipe At Zidane After Spain Hat-Trick

Isco said he felt “alive” after his first career hat-trick helped Spain thrash Argentina 6-1 and took a swipe at his club coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Real Madrid playmaker has seen his club football limited in spells under Zidane this season.

However, Isco produced a superb display against Argentina, whose captain Lionel Messi again watched from the stands at the Wanda Metropolitano because of fitness concerns.

Spain had drawn 1-1 against Germany last week and have now extended their unbeaten run under coach Julen Lopetegui to 18 matches.

“In Madrid, I don’t have the confidence a player needs, ” Isco said in a post-match interview, as quoted by Marca.

“The matches with the national team give me life. Here, I have the confidence of the coach.

“I want to show that I’m a good player. Lopetegui shows me confidence with the minutes he gives me.

“Maybe I’m the problem in Madrid. I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence.”

After Gonzalo Higuain shot wide early on, Diego Costa fired Spain ahead in the 13th minute, before Isco struck either side of a header from Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Thiago Alcantara added a fourth, with substitute Iago Aspas also on the scoresheet before Isco netted his third with 16 minutes left.

“Despite the result, this match wasn’t easy,” Isco added. “They made things difficult for us, they were very aggressive.

“We mustn’t forget that this is part of our preparation for the World Cup. The victory can give us a lot.”