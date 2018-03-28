‘Give Us Some Love’

England forward, Raheem Sterling has urged fans to “give love” to the team going into this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

They have three more warm-up games before the tournament, starting with Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, having beaten the Netherlands 1-0 on Friday.

Sterling told BBC Radio 5 live: “I feel sometimes there is too much negativity.

“I would love to hear some positive notes coming in, just to let the boys know everyone is behind them.”

England were unbeaten as they topped their World Cup qualifying group, winning eight out of 10 matches, but their recent performances have not always impressed the supporters.

Gareth Southgate’s team, who face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in their World Cup group, have gone five matches without conceding a goal, but have scored only three times themselves in that period.