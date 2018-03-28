Fatau Urges Ashgold To Maintain Form

Ghana international Fatau Dauda has urged his former side, Ashgold not to relent, but fight on to maintain their winning form.

Ashgold have gone past two games; recording two wins, the most recent being the 3-1 thrashing of Hearts of Oak.

Indications are that the Obuasi based side are aiming a three straight win when they cross swords with Karela United today in their midweek fixture.

And for Fatau, who was Ashgold's number one goalkeeper for many seasons, it is high time the team fought on to maintain their winning form.

Fatau, who is currently making waves with Enyimba in the Nigeria top league said in a telephone interview “I must say I am happy for my former club, having won two games in a row. I would like to urge them to fight on. They shouldn't relent, they should go all out in their midweek game and the remaining matches.

“When you start the season well, it encourages you to fight for the ultimate, it is early days yet, but I want to commend the playing body, the technical team and management for starting the competition brightly.”

Fatau has been in tremendous form for Nigerian giants, Enyimba; keeping a clean sheet in five games recently.

Ashgold host new entrants-Karela United FC today at Len Clay in their midweek clash.

Meanwhile, Dreams will host All-Stars, while Hearts of Oak play as guests of Ebusua Dwarfs tomorrow. WAFA will host Aduana with Medeama taking on Kotoko.

Liberty Professionals will play as guests of Inter Allies with Eleven Wonders hosting Bechem United.

It has come up that the Chelsea-Elmina Sharks game has been shelved due to a church activity at the Golden City Park.