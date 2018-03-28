Blistering Upper East Division II League Set to Kick Off On 31st March.
Ayinbire Norbert Elegant
Upper East Regional Second Division Set To Kick Off On 31st March and 1st of April, 2018. The Regional Division two (II) League will kick off on the 31st March and 1st of April, 2018 at the various league centres across the region.
This year’s league will have 24 clubs been zoned into four zones with all zones having six clubs. The Regional Football Association Chairman Mr Salifu Zida has promised to take charge of the officiating fees of all games in a bid to sponsor the league for the next two football seasons starting this year, the sponsoring is for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 season’s and he further gave a glimpse of his willingness to extend it with the addition of the Third Division next season.
The RFA chairman made the announcement after a meeting with the division two clubs a week ago at the RFA office in the upper east regional capital Bolgatanga.
The Upper East Regional Division II League is among the Best two Regional Division II League’s in the country if not the Best. For the past five season’s now the League have witnessed a lot of Exciting moments, enjoying consistent early commencement and also witnessing Promotion as well as Relegation of Clubs to the 3rd division without rancour.
Below are the zoning for the 2017/2018 league season;
ZONE ONE: Bawku AC Milan Garu Reformers Stars Garu United Tanga Unity Stars Toende Fc Yelwoko Fire Strikers ZONE TWO: Builsa United Feo Mighty Arrows Nyariga Fire Strikers Paga Fc Saboro Fc Wiaga United ZONE THREE: Black Arrows Fc Bolga Fc Kongo United Real Bolga United Tili Golden Stars Zuarungu Fc ZONE FOUR: Ashford Stars Gbimsi Stars Soccer Masters Fc Soccer Stars Walewale Catholic Stars Fc Yorogo Youngsters
