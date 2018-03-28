Blistering Upper East Division II League Set to Kick Off On 31st March.

Upper East Regional Second Division Set To Kick Off On 31st March and 1st of April, 2018. The Regional Division two (II) League will kick off on the 31st March and 1st of April, 2018 at the various league centres across the region.

This year’s league will have 24 clubs been zoned into four zones with all zones having six clubs. The Regional Football Association Chairman Mr Salifu Zida has promised to take charge of the officiating fees of all games in a bid to sponsor the league for the next two football seasons starting this year, the sponsoring is for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 season’s and he further gave a glimpse of his willingness to extend it with the addition of the Third Division next season.

The RFA chairman made the announcement after a meeting with the division two clubs a week ago at the RFA office in the upper east regional capital Bolgatanga.

The Upper East Regional Division II League is among the Best two Regional Division II League’s in the country if not the Best. For the past five season’s now the League have witnessed a lot of Exciting moments, enjoying consistent early commencement and also witnessing Promotion as well as Relegation of Clubs to the 3rd division without rancour.

Below are the zoning for the 2017/2018 league season;

ZONE ONE:

Bawku AC Milan

Garu Reformers Stars

Garu United

Tanga Unity Stars

Toende Fc

Yelwoko Fire Strikers

ZONE TWO:

Builsa United

Feo Mighty Arrows

Nyariga Fire Strikers

Paga Fc

Saboro Fc

Wiaga United

ZONE THREE:

Black Arrows Fc

Bolga Fc

Kongo United

Real Bolga United

Tili Golden Stars

Zuarungu Fc

ZONE FOUR:

Ashford Stars

Gbimsi Stars

Soccer Masters Fc

Soccer Stars

Walewale Catholic Stars Fc

Yorogo Youngsters