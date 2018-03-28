Richmond Boakye-Yiadom To Work Under Cosmin Olaroiu At Jiangsu Sunning

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will work under Romanian coach Cosmin Olaroiu at Jiangsu Sunning after Fabio Capello quit.

Olaroiu has rich experience in Asia after successful stints in the United Arab Emirates where he handled Al Ain and worked with Asamoah Gyan.

In 2015, he led another UAE side Al Ahli to the final of the Asian Champions League.

He is expected to improve Jiangsu who have won one and lost two of their opening fixtures this season.

