Nana Appiah Mensah's Menzgold To Sponsor Ghana Premier League - Reports.

According to Accra based Asempa FM, Menzgold will be sponsoring the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Football Association and the management of Menzgold will be signing the deal in the coming days.

The Ghana Premier League has been without a major headline sponsor for the past three seasons.

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara on Monday confirmed that the search for sponsorship for the country's top flight has been very positive.

Menzgold is a company owned by Zylofon Media boss, Nana Appiah Mensah.