Former Ghanaian international, Coach Mohammed Polo has expressed keen interest to coach struggling Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak adding that he is poised to make the Phobians champions once again.

According to the 'Dribbling Magician', the Phobians can return to their glory days in the late 90s and early 20s but that requires a coach with excellent man management prowess like him indicating that his doors are opened if management of Accra based former continental champions gives him the mantle.

Speaking on OTEC Fm's Royal Sports on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Coach Mohammed Polo revealed that, “Why not, I have to help Hearts of Oak because is a team I really love, but due to the team's current situation, I will be available after the management have accepted my conditions"

He added: “Accra Hearts of Oak are institutions that possess great history and tradition, which is able to attract players who are serious about the game. In turn, I feel I can marry the two, to return Hearts to their helm as Ghanaian football champions.”

“I know that Hearts of Oak are one of the country’s most successful clubs, and have an esteemed history of producing international level talent that represents Ghana in Europe’s top leagues and the country’s national team.

"Ghana football is going down of late and since am a football lover, I'm ready to help improve things" He added

"Mourinho and Pep Guardiola can't even change the current situation at Heart of Oak, they will still remain in a mess" Polo concluded

Hearts have only one point from their first two matches, putting them 14th on the Ghana Premier League table.