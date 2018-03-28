Eddie Doku Slams Berekum Chelsea Assault On Ref Liman; Urges The FA To Take Serious Action

Chairman of the referee's appointment committee, Eddie Kormieteh Doku is confident that the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association will deal with Berekum Chelsea over the supposed referee Nuhu Liman's assault during their 1-1 draw with Dreams FC over the Sunday.

In the wake of Berekum Chelsea draw with Dreams FC in Week Two of the Ghana Premier League at the Golden City Park last Sunday, reports went rife that centre referee Nuhu Liman was assaulted by the home fans, which led to his collapse in the process.

Several leading members in Ghana football have condemned the deeds of the Berekum supporters, with many imploring the FA to take action against them to serve as a deterrent in the subsequent league games, and Eddie Doku has added his voice to the trending issue.

"I was speaking to the GFA Prez on the Berekum assault on Tuesday morning, it's an assault, and we are not going to soften our hands on this issue and others like this. I thought Ghana football had grown past these kinds of incidences. We will work on it as quickly as possible" Eddie Doku said on Oyerepa FM

"Football is a game passion since one has lost, people will definitely complain you can understand some of these but to go the extent of taking the laws into your hands is wrong that's why we have banned some of the refs and reprimanding some of them. We will look at the video, the match review panel will meet on it, will deal with it appropriately and should we find out that the referred, the law will take its cause."

"Yes I have heard they have cited us for contempt, our leader is a lawyer and we have capable lawyers to deal with it. They will handle it and if they need our presence, we will appear. We are a law-abiding association, respect law and authority. I have not cited the documents but have only heard."

Meanwhile, the club's CEO, Nana Kwame Nketia has vehemently denied the reports and said it should be treated as fictional.

