Bismark Oppong Bags Hat-Trick For Ethiopian Side Mekelle Kenema In Heavy Win Over Rivals Arba Minch Kenema

Ghanaian striker Bismark Oppong bagged a sensational hat-trick for Mekelle Kenema City FC in their 4-0 win against Arba Minch Kenema over the weekend.

The former Medeama star underlined his goal-scoring prowess, turning on the heat in style in the heavy win at the Tigray Stadium in the Ethiopian top-flight

Oppong has been a key cog for the Ethiopian side since joining a free agent, increasing his goal tally to six this season.

The Ghanaian attacker has been roundly praised for his immense quality in front of goal and work ethics which has received widespread reviews in the African country.

The striker joined the side after ending his contract with Medeama where he featured prominently in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

