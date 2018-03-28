Fred Pappoe Insists Black Stars Are Not Attractive For Friendly Matches

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, Fred Pappoe has revealed that the reason why the Black Stars are not being able to secure friendly matches is that they are not attractive.

The Black Stars failed to secure an international friendly game during the international break.

Reports emerged that the Black Stars were going to play Jamaica in an international friendly in the United Kingdom, but the FA pulled out due to financial reasons.

The only friendly match confirmed for the Black Stars will be in June against World Cup debutants Iceland.

On the other hand, the Black Stars are also failing to invite other countries for friendlies due to lack of funds.

“There is a FIFA International match day and so the question we should ask ourselves is why the friendly matches are not coming. Maybe they don’t find us attractive," Fred Pappoe told Atinka TV.

“Ghana Football has a future when we change the way we are doing things we will get the future we desire, he added.

The last time the Stars hosted an international friendly game was against Togo at the Accra Sports Stadium three years ago.