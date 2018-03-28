PLB Vice Chairman George Amoako Confirm Elmina Sharks Will Be Compensated

Vice chairman of the Premier League Board, George Amoako has confirmed that his outfit will compensate Elmina Sharks after their week 3 fixture against Berekum Chelsea was postponed.

The Elmina based club arrived in Berekum on Monday to prepare for of their mid-week fixture against Chelsea on Wednesday but upon their arrival, they were informed that the game has been postponed due to the unavailability of the venue.

According to reports, the Church of Pentecost will be holding their Easter crusade on the Berekum Golden City Park on Wednesday.

And in an interview with Accra based Happy FM, George Amoako indicated that the PLB will compensate Elmina Sharks for the cost incurred in their travel as well as their hotel bills.

According to Mr Amoako, Berekum Chelsea communicated to the PLB about the unavailability of the venue on Monday but by the time the PLB relayed the information to management of Elmina Sharks, the team had already made the trip to Berekum.