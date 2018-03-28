Wolves Defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh Continues Injury Comeback

Wolves defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh played 67 minutes for the side's developmental squad as he continues his recovery from injury.

Ayeh, 26, played his third match for the English Championship side who lost 3-0 to Blackburn Rovers at Molineux.

Ofosu-Ayeh had previously played 23 minutes against Exeter last week and half an hour against Fulham earlier this month.

The Ghana international joined Wolves on a free transfer last summer after leaving German side Eintracht Braunschweig but has yet to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo's team owing to a series of ankle problems.

The right-back will now target making a first-team appearance before the end of the season, which would appear more likely if Wolves manage to wrap up promotion in the coming weeks.

