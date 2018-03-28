GFA Set To Secure Sponsorship For GPL - Sannie Daara

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has revealed that his outfit are set to secure a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League has been very positive.

The country's elite division has been without a major headline sponsor since First Capital Bank pulled out of a 5-year deal with the Ghana Football Association 3 years ago.

The president of the country's football governing body has come under severe backlash for his inability to secure a sponsorship deal for the league.

In a press briefing on Monday, the former BBC worker disclosed that some corporate institutions have sounded the association on the possibility of sponsoring the league following the positive ratings it has received in the past two weeks.

“Two days before the league started, you would have noticed that on all the trends on social media we were trending very very positively. I’m happy to announce that after day one, day two and even off the days of football matches we still trending on Twitter. So let me announce to you that we intend to continue on this fold and would also seek your support in this area”.

“We want to you continue hashtagging GHPL on for all your tweets and messages on social media. And if it is particular to a matchday we would tag it with the match day or match week. Let me announce to you that as a result of we are having a lot of corporate interest in the league. We won’t be able to say anything at the moment. We have gone to a lot of marketing agents and it is looking very positive for us," he added.