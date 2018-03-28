Dreams FC Midfielder Patrick Arthur Optimistic Of Getting All Three Points Against Wa All Stars

Dreams FC midfielder Patrick Arthur is buoyant of their chances against Wa All Stars in Week 3 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

According to the budding midfielder, they have a positive mindset despite playing away from their normal home grounds and they will go for nothing less than a victory.

"We are going in for the kill because we taking all points on our home grounds be it away from home or our normal home,'

"We all have a positive mindset going into the game as we have a reputation to protect after winning the G8 on that ground,'

He further stated that they have an image to protect in the central region after winning the Ghalca top eight there.

"Currently, we have lots of supporters there and I am very optimistic that they will come and cheer us up to victory,'

Dreams FC sit 4th on the league standings with four points after two games.

