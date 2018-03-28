Ghana's Fastest Human To Be Launched On Thursday

The 2018 Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) 'Ghana's Fastest Human' would be launched on Thursday, March 29, at GNPC House, Airport Residential Area.

The launch is the sixth in succession of the seven-year program aimed at reviving 100m athletics in the country.

Mr Reks Brobby, founding president of Ghana's Fastest Human, and former national athlete said his vision for the initiative was yielding fruits, as many people are now interested in athletics and especially the sprints.

'We are looking forward to another great event on Thursday. It would set the tone for the 2018 edition of Ghana's Fastest Human,' Mr Brobby added.

The event according to the organizers would be launched Nana Bediatuo Asante - The Secretary of the President of Ghana.