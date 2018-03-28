modernghana logo

48 minutes ago | Football News

Vision FC Sign On Carabao As Official Beverage Sponsor

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Division One League side, Vision FC have announced Carabao as their official beverage sponsor.

The deal was signed with the Ghana office of the energy drink.

Carabao is a Thai energy drink launched 16 years ago by Carabao Tawandang Co Ltd.

It is now Thailand's second most popular energy drink.

Carabao's association with the English FA League Cup has made it renowned in Ghana.

