Asamoah Gyan To Join Songstresses Wiyala And Grace Ashy To Compose Cheer Song For 2018 Women AFCON

Asamoah Gyan will collaborate with Ghanaian artistes Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to compose the official song for the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars captain's music prowess is not doubted with his latest hit Dirty Enemies enjoying massive airplay.

Wiyaala is an Afro-pop singer-songwriter who sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects and English, often combining all three languages within her songs.

''It's a great honour to be selected alongside Grace Ashy and Asamoah Gyan,'' Wiyaala said.

''We've already got the composition and most of the lyrics. Grace and I are well-known writers of football songs and with Asamoah Gyan coming on board, that will add extra spice!.''

Ashy is a gospel artist but also composed a cheer song for the national team ''Black Stars Mmre Nie''.

