Germany 0-1 Brazil: Gabriel Jesus Goal Gives Visitors Victory In Berlin

Gabriel Jesus' first-half goal gave Brazil a 1-0 win against world champions Germany in Berlin on Tuesday night.

The Manchester City man struck from Willian's wicked cross on 37 minutes, as the world heavyweights went up against each other with under 11 weeks until the World Cup in Russia.

Brazil, looking to make up for their disastrous 7-1 defeat four years ago in their own country at the hands of Germany, will face Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in their group games, while the champions are up against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Russia.

Jesus should have scored just a minute before his opener, blazing over from close range, though replays showed he was offside from Willian's initial pass.

He made amends in the next attack, however, heading towards goal from Willian's superb cross, with Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp failing to keep the ball out despite getting a firm touch.

Trapp did well to deny Paulinho after the break, after Antonio Rudiger had superbly blocked Willian's low drive, with Germany struggling to get into the game.

Their only real chance came in stoppage time, as Alisson beat away Julian Draxler's fierce volley, with Joachim Low's side going into the World Cup preparation games in May without a win in four games.