Russia 1-3 France: Paul Pogba And Kylian Mbappe Earn Win In Russia

Kylian Mbappe scored either side of Paul Pogba's stunning free-kick to give France a 3-1 friendly win against World Cup hosts Russia.

PSG forward Mbappe opened the scoring with a fine touch and finish inside the box (40) before Man Utd midfielder Pogba curled home a superb free-kick from 30 yards just after half-time (49).

Russia halved the deficit against the run of play through Fedor Smolov (68), but Mbappe grabbed his second with seven minutes remaining, striking through the legs of Russia goalkeeper Andrey Lunev.

France starts their World Cup campaign on June 16 against Australia, before facing Peru and Denmark, while hosts Russia open against Saudi Arabia on June 14, with Egypt and Uruguay also in their group.

Russia started well and France took time to get into gear following a disappointing 3-2 defeat by Colombia on Friday, but Mbappe got them going before half-time after Pogba's superb through ball.

The impressive Pogba then won and lined up a free-kick on 49 minutes, curling over the wall and into the bottom corner past Lunev.

Sub Igor Smolnikov's fine ball across the face of goal was then turned home by Smolov at the far post to create some anxiety in the French defence in the closing stages.

But Mbappe, who showed superb skill to find a yard in the box, saw his weak shot roll through the legs of Lunev on 83 minutes to make sure of the win.