Spain 6-1 Argentina: Isco Scores Hat-Trick As Hosts Dismantle Argentina

Isco scored a hat-trick as Spain dismantled Argentina on Tuesday night, thumping them 6-1 in their international friendly in Madrid.

Diego Costa bravely put Spain ahead (12), Isco then doubled the lead (27), but Argentina, who left out Lionel Messi due to injury, went into the break having halved the deficit through Nicolas Otamendi's fine header (39).

Spain then tore Argentina apart in the second half, with Isco (52), Thiago Alcantara (55) and Iago Aspas (74) putting them out of sight at the Wanda Metropolitano, before Isco completed his hat-trick at the home of his club side Real Madrid's bitter city rivals (75).

Spain now goes into the World Cup in good form, without a defeat since Euro 2016, and face Portugal, Iran and Morocco in Russia. Argentina will play against Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in their group games.

Gonzalo Higuain should have put Argentina ahead early on from, poking wide from close range, and they were made to pay moments later as Costa bravely prodded home ahead of Sergio Romero.

Isco made it 2-0 midway through the first half, finishing easily into the bottom corner from Marco Asensio's pass after Romero's poor clearance.

Man City defender Otamendi halved the deficit with a superb header from Ever Banega's corner on 39 minutes, but the two-goal lead was restored after the breakthrough Isco, driving low into the net after Aspas' unselfish play.

Thiago made it 4-1 as the ball fell fortuitously to him ahead of Romero, before Argentina crumbled further.

David de Gea's long punt upfield was poked home by Aspas as the visitors' defence was torn apart with ease, before Isco completed his hat-trick at the far post on the half volley.