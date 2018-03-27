Paa Kwesi Fabin Insists Kotoko Is Still Work In Progress

Asante Kotoko coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin says the team is still in progress despite accumulating four points out of possible six points.

The Reds earned their first goal and point, in four seasons, against WAFA at Sogakope on the 2017/18 opening fixture last week.

The 2017 MTN FA Cup champions also won the match day-2 game against Inter Allies by 1-0 in Kumasi last Sunday on a day when goalkeeper Felix Annan was voted the Most Valuable Player.

Though the run looks impressive, Paa Kwesi Fabin says Kotoko is not yet a finished product, stressing that the technical team is working to improve on some areas of the team in the course of the campaign.

"There is a lot of work to be done", Paa Kwesi Fabin said in response to a question over whether he is worried by the conversion rate of his attack and if Felix's achievement on the day is not an indication that he has a weak defence.

"I have said that its a work in progress. We are still working and would be able to block all these loopholes very soon. Felix is a part of the 11-member team. He has a part to play for the team to win and he played his part excellently".

"We have two very good attackers whose ITC (International Transfer Certificate) would arrive in the first week of April. That would enable them to play and we are hoping that the problem with the attack would be solved."