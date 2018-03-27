modernghana logo

54 minutes ago | Football News

Asante Kotoko Arrive In Tarkwa Ahead Medeama SC Showdown

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Kotoko has arrived in the Western Region ahead of Wednesday's Premier League matchday-3 clash against Medeama in Tarkwa.

A contingent of 18 players, eight technical officials, a management member and a photojournalist arrived in the coastal region Tuesday afternoon.

The Porcupines have four points from two games and are looking to extend their impressive start to the 2017/18 campaign with a positive result against the former FA Cup champions at the T&A Park.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin and his team held a training session in the afternoon to put finishing touches to their preparations towards the game.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

