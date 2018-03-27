Kotoko has arrived in the Western Region ahead of Wednesday's Premier League matchday-3 clash against Medeama in Tarkwa. A contingent of 18 players, eig...
Asante Kotoko Arrive In Tarkwa Ahead Medeama SC Showdown
Kotoko has arrived in the Western Region ahead of Wednesday's Premier League matchday-3 clash against Medeama in Tarkwa.
A contingent of 18 players, eight technical officials, a management member and a photojournalist arrived in the coastal region Tuesday afternoon.
The Porcupines have four points from two games and are looking to extend their impressive start to the 2017/18 campaign with a positive result against the former FA Cup champions at the T&A Park.
Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin and his team held a training session in the afternoon to put finishing touches to their preparations towards the game.