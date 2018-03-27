Hoax Calculated To Kill Interest In Ghana Premier League EXPOSED

The latest attempt to put a damper on the massive strides made in the Ghana Premier League has been foiled after vigilant journalists exposed it as a hoax.

The Ghana FA called a press briefing on Monday afternoon to reveal to the media how some of the behind-the-scenes efforts have helped in the big interest in this season's league.

Even before the event had finished, a news flash popped up claiming police had stormed the federation's headquarters to make arrests.

Shocked reporters who had attended the media interaction at the GFA headquarters were stunned to learn of the report claiming arrests were made.

That's is because the entire secretariat leadership including the General Secretary Isaac Addo and his two deputies Alex Asante and Ibrahim Sannie Daara all addressed the event till the end.

There was also no signs of police presence at the federation as the media went in for the press briefing so the reporting claiming the arrests came as a surprise media attending the event.

Some of the media present at the federation took to social media to express their disgust and expose what was a clear false report.

The social media flash emanated from a journalist who was not even present at the event but his long-standing antagonistic stance towards the federation exposed his motives.

The reason that it was the post by that journalists was a genuine mistake is untenable because he had all the opportunities to crosscheck the facts yet did not do that.

The only realistic conclusion is that the false report was calculated to divert attention from the efforts of the GFA to show the public how the interest in the league is truly big.

It is clear the pessimists are putting in all the efforts to ensure that the league is not a success so they can turn around and blame the federation.

This is the second time this season that such blatant attempts by a section of the media to scandalize the league has been exposed.

Just before the league was scheduled to start, a radio presenter and his radio station with a hostile towards the league was exposed goading Olympics to put in all efforts to prevent the start of the competition.

It is now clear that while the GFA has been under intense scrutiny to make the league big, there are some people in the media who are keen on the league's failure.

The public in Ghana has shown a great appetite for their top-flight competition with big attendances in most of the matches while the league has been the biggest trending topics on social media on match days and non-match days.

