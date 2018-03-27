Startimes Hits Top Gear With Ghana Premier League Feast Of Live Matches

Ghana Premier League will gain an unprecedented coverage on the game's lifeblood as three-midweek matches will be shown live on television from Wednesday.

Television exposure has been credited for the growth of several leagues across the globe and this is the attempt by rights holders Startimes to offer a similar path for the game in Ghana.

The biggest game of the midweek will be Thursday's clash between home side Ebusua Dwarfs and Accra Hearts of Oak with the game scheduled to kick off at Cape Coast Stadium at 3pm.

But before the epic encounter, Wednesday's match between Dreams FC and Wa All Stars as well as the game between Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals will also be shown live television.

The doubleheader to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium is part of the strategy adopted by Startimes to get more matches of the Ghana top-flight on television.

The first match will be played at 3pm with the second game scheduled for 6pm on Wednesday.

The move will drive more audiences to the game, offer more marketing opportunities to existing sponsors while attracting potential sponsors.

This will also give the players the chance to showcase their talent with big audiences watching from various parts of the country.

The Ghana FA has put the game on overdrive with a raft of new measures calculated to increase the popularity and allure of the game.

These measures are seen as the attempt to fend off the growing threat of foreign football on television in the country which has been fingered as a key factor in the ebbing of audiences for the local game.

