Paa Kwesi Fabin Leaps To Sarfo Gyamfi's Defense After Poor Inter Allies Display

Asante Kotoko coach Samuel Fabin has jumped to the defense of under-fire winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi following his abysmal display in the side's 1-0 victory over Inter Allies on Sunday.

Gyamfi, who was giving the nod to start in the Reds game against Inter Allies, performed poorly as he was checked well by their opponent's right back, Fard Ibrahim before letting his frustration get the better of him- picking a loose booking in the second stanza of the game.

The former Wa All Stars winger's display incurred the wrath of the teeming home fans as they called on Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin to substitute him midway through the match.

However, according to Coach Fabin, the 23-year-old acquainted himself well with his tactical plan despite failing to create any meaningful chance for his forwards.

"I have a plan in every game. Sarfo Gyamfi was working on my game plan."

"He was doing a job for us and we were happy with him that is why he was not substituted."

He is expected to play a part in the side's Wednesday's clash against Medeama SC at the Tarkwa T&A Park.

