Elmina Sharks Sharks Want GFA Refund Unnecessary Berekum Trip

General Manager of Elmina Sharks, George Wiredu says the Ghana Football Association must pay for the cost incurred for travelling for the Ghana Premier League match against Berekum Chelsea which has been postponed due to the venue's unavailability.

The Fearsome Boys got to Berekum on Monday, paid for their hotel accommodation for three days only to be informed that the match had been called off as a result of the Golden City Park being rented to the Church of Pentecost, who will be using it for an Easter crusade.

Speaking to Kumasi based Fox FM in an interview, Mr Wiredu indicated that they will hold the GFA responsible for not informing them of time.

“We will let the FA pay. The FA must pay the money. We will serve them receipts of our bookings and they will have to pay the cost because this was not our fault."

Earlier this morning at the hotel before we left Berekum for Elmina.



Remember we welcome @WAFAcademySC to the Nduom Sports stadium on Sunday.#ESFC. pic.twitter.com/sydz0GV6QE — ELMINA SHARKS F.C (@ElminaSharks) March 27, 2018

The news since it filtered out has caused a stir in public with many criticising the GFA.

But it is worth noting that the GFA does not control how league grounds are administered because all stadia are either owned and operated by separate bodies such as the National Sports Authority or other local councils.