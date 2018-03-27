Polish Coach Donates To Ghana Amputee Football Association Towards World Cup

Renowned Goalkeeper’s Coach and Coach of the Polish Amputee Football Team, Marek Dragosz, has donated football boots, shin guards and goalkeepers’ gloves to the Ghana Amputee Football Association in support of Ghana’s world cup participation.

According to Mr. Dragosz, the items were to support the national team in their preparations towards the forthcoming World Cup in Mexico.

He promised to solicit for more kits for the team as he continues to talk to colleagues across the globe to donate.

The renowned, well-travelled coach is known for his support to goalkeepers in less-developed countries, training them to become world class goalies. He is also known for donating kits to those in need.

Receiving the items, which came by courier, the Chairman of the Ghana Amputee Football Association, Rev Richard Nii Amartey Adesah, expressed his appreciation to the Coach, stating that the items would boost the confidence of the players to train harder for the Mundial.

“This would, in no small way, boost the players morale to train harder for the World Cup, which Ghana is poised to bring home.”

He used the opportunity to appeal for more support from individuals and the corporate world to make the dream of a first African Amputee Football World Champions a reality.

“The dream is alive and we are doing our best to ensure that the team is not only in Mexico to participate but to bring the cup home for all Ghanaians to see.

He hinted that a platform to enable Ghanaians contribute to the world cup fund would be announced soon, encouraging Ghanaians to donate their widow’s mite to it.