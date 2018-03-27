Why Black Stars Didn't Play Any International Friendlies

Interest in this month's international friendlies has been massive. It's understandable as we are barely four months away to the start of 2018 World Cup.

Teams that will be representing in Russia have ceased the opportunity to find suitable systems that will be beneficial in the summer.

But there has been a growing concern from Ghanaians as the tall list of back to back friendly games do not include the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Black Stars failed to secure a friendly encounter due to the inability of the various stakeholders involved to secure funds.

Ghana received an invitation from the Jamaican Football Federation to participate in a friendly but only on the condition that the GFA would foot the full cost.

“We don’t have any opponents to play against for this window.

“The only match we have lined up will be in June when we take on Iceland in a pre-World Cup friendly.

“It is about cost and this is a decision the country has to make.

“If we don’t have friendly matches we must organise them and pay for it.

“If the funds are not available there is very little we can do about it,” Communications Director of the GFA Ibrahim Saani Daara revealed.

Ghana failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006.