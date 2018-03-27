Dreams FC Trio Earn Black Satellites Call Up

Three Dreams FC players have been handed debut call-ups into the national U-20 team, the Black Satellites to begin preparations for the upcoming Africa U-20 Nations Cup Qualifiers.

They are right back Maxwell Arthur, midfielder George Dwubeng and striker Sharani Zuberu.

Their call-up is a testament to the stupendous form shown by the players in preseason and the Ghana Premier League.

Arthur, Dwubeng and Sharani featured in all our five games in the 2018 G8 preseason tournament.

Their outstanding display won us the G8 Tournament and also took us to the Quarterfinal of the GFA Startimes Gala competition.

Sharani and Arthur played a key part in Sunday’s win against Elmina Sharks in Dawu a game that the former scored the winning goal in the 90th minute to give us victory.

Dwubeng who was expected to feature against Sharks missed the tie due to illness.

The Black Satellites will begin their 2019 Africa Youth Championships journey in May where they will face the winner of the qualifier between Tunisia and Algeria.