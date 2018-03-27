Samuel Pimpong Optimistic Of Win Against Wa All Stars

Dreams FC forward, Samuel Pimpong says Dreams FC are very optimistic of winning Wednesday’s Ghana Premier League match week 3 fixture against Wa All Stars in Cape Coast

Dreams FC will temporarily adopt the Cape Coast Stadium as their home grounds for this particular game due to television coverage by broadcasters, Startimes and according to Pimpong, the change in venue will not be really felt.

“We feel it is still a home game like it would be in Dawu because we are familiar with the pitch in the Cape Coast Stadium.”

He, however, acknowledged the lack of supporters could be a problem.

“The only problem will be that our supporters may not be able to make it to the game and that is rather unfortunate.”

Wa All Stars will be coming into this game with some determination as they have only been able to amass just 1 point from their 2 opening games but Pimpong notes that Manager Zito’s strategies are always on hand to counter any scenario.

“Coach has taught us a strategy to counter all of the strategies of Wa All Stars so victory is assured.”

Samuel Pimpong scored Dreams FC’s goal in the 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea in Berekum on Sunday.