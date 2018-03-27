Botsyo Nkgebe Named General Captain of GC2018 Team Ghana

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, three-time Paralympian, has been appointed as the General Captain of Team Ghana for the 2018 Commonweal Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Nkegbe is regarded the most senior of all the athletes at the games, with a lot of experience in international competitions.

He began his sporting career as a wheelchair basketball player in the early 90s but switched to para-cycling in the late 90s.

He is a three-time Paralympian, three-time All African Games participant and Commonwealth Games, participant.

Nkegbe, would be assisted by the captain of the national female hockey team, Nafisatu Umaru.

According to officials of Team Ghana, her appointment follows her versatility, fluency, eloquence and bravery that caught the attention of Team Ghana to do her that honour.

Umaru, has a total of 36 caps for the national team after her initial call-up in 2011. She was captain during her days at the national U-17 and U-21.

She plays for the female hockey team of the Ghana Police Service after beginning her career with Real Ambassadors and the female team of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).