Winny Ntumi Wins Ghana’s First Medal At Africa Youth Weightlifting Championship

Ghana wins the first medal at youth weightlifting championship.

Ghana's Winifred Ntumi has won the country's first medal in the ongoing Africa Weightlifting Youth Olympic Qualification and Junior Championship in Egypt.

According to a GNA report, she won bronze in the female Junior 48kg category after a Snatch of 52kg, Clean Jerk 59kg to make a Total of 111kg.

The young weightlifter has improved on her personal record from 93kg to 111kg.