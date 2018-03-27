Never Miss Cabic Boxing Show – Hon. Amin Lamptey

Media Manager of Cabic Boxing Promotions, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Amin Lamptey has confirmed that the new boxing promotions syndicate in Ghana is coming out with its first classic promotion at the Bukom Boxing Arena on April 7.

He said as a way of linking up with the fans, they have decided to stage community amateur bouts spiced with some professional fights at popular places in Accra.

He hinted that the two community programmes at Osu and Nungua were all successful and well attended.

He said Cabic Promotions is coming up to spice the game and urged all boxing fans never to miss Cabic events.

“Cabic is going to do it big. It's headlined by our boxer, Patrick Allotey who is up against compatriot, Frank Dodzi in a WBO Africa Super welterweight championship at the serene Bukom Boxing Arena on April 7, 2018” he expressed.

“Patrick Allotey – the rising superstar is ready for his WBO Africa title fight on Cabic Promotions first bill on April 7... let's get ready to rumble” he added.

There would be Emmanuel Quaye displaying quality boxing and over five other exciting bouts to be announced soon.

Hon. Amin Lamptey is a former Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) under President Samir Captan, former Sports News Anchor Metro TV, a professional boxing commentator/ MC, Marketing / PR Manager of Marwako Restaurant, Accra.

He is now a lecturer and many Universities and Centers of Higher Learning are seeking his services. He is also a member of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG).