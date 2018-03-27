Kaakyire FC Hire Serbian Milisav Bogdanovic

modernghana logo

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Division Two side Kaakyire FC have appointed Serbian trainer Milisav Bogdanovic.

The Nkawkaw-based side announced the hiring on its official Twitter handle: ''We are glad to announce the signing of Milisav Bogdanovic as our new head coach.''

Bogdanovic previously handled Ghana Premier League sides Bechem United and Aduana Stars.

