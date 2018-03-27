Division Two side Kaakyire FC have appointed Serbian trainer Milisav Bogdanovic. The Nkawkaw-based side announced the hiring on its official Twitter handle:...
Kaakyire FC Hire Serbian Milisav Bogdanovic
Division Two side Kaakyire FC have appointed Serbian trainer Milisav Bogdanovic.
The Nkawkaw-based side announced the hiring on its official Twitter handle: ''We are glad to announce the signing of Milisav Bogdanovic as our new head coach.''
Bogdanovic previously handled Ghana Premier League sides Bechem United and Aduana Stars.