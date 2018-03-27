Don't Blame PLB For Berekum Chelsea, Elmina Sharks Mid Week Fixture Postponement - Tamimu Issah

The Communications Director of the Premier League Board, Tamimu Issah believes his outfit cannot be blamed for the postponement of Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks clash.

The management of Berekum based club had to postpone their match after the venue was rented out to the Church of Pentecost for their Easter activities on Wednesday.

This decision by the club has raised massive controversy with many blaming the Premier League Board for their unfavourable League schedules.

However, the Premier League Board is expected to announce a new date for the game which was to be played at the Golden City Park on Wednesday.

Below is the statement Tamimu posted on his official Facebook page.

I have seen subtle attempts to mock the GFA and the Ghana Premier League for the postponement of Berekum Chelsea’s match with Elmina Sharks due to the non-availability of the Golden City Park, which has been rented out for a social event.

Here are my reasons why it is mendacious to aim a dig at the GFA, the Ghana Premier League, and even the Municipal Assembly for renting out the place.

1: Neither the GFA nor Berekum Chelsea owns the Golden City Park in Berekum.

2. The Park is owned by the Municipal Assembly.

3. At such Parks owned by National Sports Authority or MMDAs, football or sports events normally take precedence over social events.

4. As a result, users of these facilities (in this case Berekum Chelsea) must send their season calendar to the owners of the facility, so they can know which dates are free to enable them to rent out the facility for other social events.

5. Per the original season-calendar released by the GFA, which Berekum Chelsea might have sent to the owners of the stadium, the Municipal Assembly, Wednesday and Thursday, March 27 and 28 were free.

6. As a result of the court injunction which affected the original schedule which didn’t have any Premier League games on Wednesday and Thursday, March 27, 28 respectively, a new calendar and schedule were drawn only after the court dismissed Great Olympics’ injunction application.

7. The new schedule with dates, which were confirmed only last week, had Berekum Chelsea at home on Wednesday, March 27:

8. The Municipal Assembly, possibly working with the earlier calendar, which had Wednesday, March 27 free, might have rented out the facility to the church to generate some revenue.

9. From the above, it is obvious, and very possible that the Municipal Assembly might have rented out the facility to the church long before the new Premier League schedule after the dismissal of the court injunction.

10. From the above, it is unfair to subject the GFA, the Ghana Premier League, Berekum Chelsea and the Municipal Assembly - owners of the stadium to sarcasm, which is aimed at ridiculing the Ghana Premier League. When things are beyond your control, there is nothing you can do.

The medium to a long-term solution to some of these problems is for our clubs to develop their own facilities. But the reality is that it requires a substantial amount to build and maintain such facilities.

Dr Nduom has done it in Elmina......but only God knows how much he has spent on that magnificent edifice.