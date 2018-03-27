South Africa Based Edwin Gyimah Enjoying His Football Out Of The Spotlight

Ghana and Bidvest midfielder Edwin Gyimah says he has found peace since returning to South Africa following years of criticism from the media.

The 27-year-old has been one of the signings of the PSL after returning from a season with Helsingborg in Denmark.

Gyimah for so long a member of the Black Stars set up has been ignored in recent times but is being touted for his recent performance for Bidvest in the South African Premier League.

His form has coincided with Bidvest moving out of the relegation zone and there are talks of he helping them to finish in the CAF Champions League position.

'I am happy that I am getting games and helping my teammates get the desired results,' He told GHANAsoccernet.com

'Every player thrives on confidence and that is what is happening to me here so let's see what happens.'

Gyimah has the unenviable record of going to two Africa Cup of nations without kicking a ball but at 27 years he is hoping that he will correct that and force his way back to the national team.

'In football, you will never know what will happen so let's see how that goes.'

