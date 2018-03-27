Barca Steps Up Griezmann Signing

Barcelona officials are set to meet with representatives from Atletico Madrid in the next few days in order to sign Antoine Griezmann, according to reports in Spain.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Barca wants to push through the signature of their No 1 summer target as soon as possible, and ensure he is a player at the Nou Camp when the transfer window opens at the start of June.

Griezmann has previously said he wants his future resolved before the start of the World Cup, which begins in Russia on June 14.

Atletico are also unlikely to willingly let their star player go without a fight, with reports saying Barcelona will have to pay at least €100million – £87.4m – to get their man.

That is Griezmann’s release clause at Atletico, although Sport reports that Barcelona are willing to pay a little bit more to sweeten the deal and ensure things are done quickly and smoothly.

These two factors mean officials from the two Spanish giants will meet ‘in the coming days’, to begin negotiations.

Griezmann, however, is said to be keen on the move and is willing to take a ‘low’ salary with high bonuses at Barcelona in order to force through a move.

The striker’s current £193,000 a week salary is a stumbling block for interested parties, with La Liga clubs having their overall wage bills capped at a certain percentage of their revenue.

It is reported that Griezmann would happily accept a lower weekly wage at Barcelona, topped up by more performance and goal bonuses.

However, Barca must get a move on in order to bring in the 27-year-old, with less than three months to go until he flies out with France for the World Cup.