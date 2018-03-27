Lower-Tier Side Great Warriors Line Up Friendly Game Against Tudu Mighty Jets

Ghanaian lower-tier club Great Warriors FC have lined up a pre-season friendly match against Division One side Tudu Mighty Jets on Thursday.

The Adentan-based side will host the second-tier side at the Adentan Foster Home School Park on Thursday, March 29.

The well-structured second division club wants to take their preparations a notch higher ahead of the start of the Division Two campaign.

The Club led by the hard-working business mogul, Mr Fred Gozzo, has assembled a crack squad as they aim to clinch promotion to the Division One League this year.

They have already played series of low-profile friendly matches geared towards trimming the rough edges ahead of their challenging schedule this term.

The match is set to kick off at 3:00 GMT.

