Andy Yiadom Targets Barnsley Relegation Survival Amid Leeds United Interest

Barnsley captain Andy Yiadom has set his sights on helping the club maintain their Championship status amid interest from Leeds United.

The Ghanaian right-back has been heavily linked to follow manager Paul Heckingbottom to the Yorkshire-based side as his contract is set to expire at the end of the ongoing campaign.

However, the 26-year-old defender insists his focus is only on helping the Oakwell Club survive the relegation.

"All that matters is keeping this football team up", Yiadom told Yorkshire Evening Post.

"We really need to get a win. We'll do anything to get three points."

"At this stage of the season form goes out of the window."

Barnsley are currently outside the Championship relegation zone only on goal difference, with the

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com