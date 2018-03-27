Hype Plan For 2018 Women’s AFCON Rolled Out

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee for the 2018 Women's African Cup of Nations, Freda Prempeh, has revealed plans to create awareness and interest in the tournament which will be hosted by Ghana later this year.

With 8 months to the start of the tournament, most conversations surrounding the event have been about infrastructure and facilities and there have been concrete steps in that direction.

The Accra Sports Stadium is currently being refurbished and there are plans to put the El-Wak Stadium and the Achimota School Park in good shape for the competition but until last Friday's official launch of the tournament in Accra, not a lot had been said in relation to publicity.

Madam Prempeh stated what would be done to create the needed buzz of the event.

“In order to whip up interest before, during and hopefully after the tournament, the LOC will be engaging the general public in various activities including an all-women jama competition, quizzes, exhibitions, quizzes etc.

In due time, we will roll out some of our projects. We will soon unveil our mascot and our theme song.”

The theme song for the tournament will be done by singer Wiyaala, Grace Ashie and Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

The 2018 Women's African Cup of Nations will serve as qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup in France and the top three teams from the competition will represent the continent.

The competition runs from November 17 to December 1, 2018.