Columbus Crew Defender Lalas Abubakar Hails Jonathan Mensah As His 'Role Model'

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abubakar has eulogized the influence of Jonathan Mensah on his fast-rising career, describing his compatriot as his role model.

The 23-year-old stalwart guardsman stated that Mensah has been of great help to him and he is glad he is playing with him as he is learning a lot.

The pair has formed an impregnable partnership at the back of the Crews, who are undefeated in the ongoing campaign - winning three and drawing one, to move to the top of the standings.

'I grew up watching Jonathan playing in two World Cups and he has been my mentor,' Abubakar told massivereport.

'Having the opportunity to play with him and to learn from him is great. And Josh also is very calm on the ball. I watched them both a lot last year and I picked a lot of good things. It's great to have two great veterans around, I learn from them every day.'

Currently, Abubakar has the highest passing average in the MLS this season according to soccer statistics tabloid whoscored.com

He is yet to be capped by Ghana or US at senior level.

