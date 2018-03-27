Hamidu Fatawu Receives Maiden Black Satellites Call Up

Vision FC attacker, Abdul Hamidu Fatawu has been called to camp as the national U-20 begins preparations for their upcoming Africa U-20 Nations Cup qualifiers.

The pacey attacker is among the forty (40) players who are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence, Prampram at 4pm today (Monday).

Hamidu joins his fellow teammates in camp on a higher note after excelling in Vision FC's 3-1 drubbing against Nania FC in matchday one of the ongoing DOL grabbing a goal and an assist over the weekend.

The Black Satellites will begin their qualifying games in May where they could face the winner of the first-round qualifier between Tunisia and Algeria.