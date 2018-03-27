Dreams FC's Maxwell Arthur Ready To Cement His Name In Black Satellites Squad

Dreams FC right back, Maxwell Arthur says he is ready to go all out and cement his name in the Black Satellites squad.

Arthur has been living up to expectation for the Still Believe lads since being converted from his central midfield position into right back last season.

The skilful defender was among the 40 players invited by coach James Cobbinah to begin camping for the impending Under 20 qualifiers and he maintains he will do well to grab a final place.

“First of all, I want to thank God for this great opportunity for me to exhibit my talent. Honestly, the Black Satellites call-up came as a shock to me,” Arthur told footballmadeinghana.com

“I am going with full determination and I am going to do my best to cement my place in the final list for the qualifiers. I want to make my self, Dreams FC and everyone proud”

The defender who assisted Samuel Pimpong’s goal as Dreams FC drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday also mentioned that it was a dream come true to have his first assist of the season.

“As I right back, I do not only defend, my job is also to score goals or assist. I am happy I had my first assist against Chelsea. I hope to continue,”

The versatile teenager featured in 29 of Dreams FC’s thirty games last season without being substituted.