CK Akunnor Confirms One-Year Deal As AshantiGold SC Coach

Coach Charles Akunnor has disclosed that he has signed a one-year renewable contract with Ghana Premier League side, AshantiGold SC.

Akunnor joined the Miners midway last season and guided them to avoid relegation.

And following their blistering start to this year's Ghana Premier League season, Akunnor has been rewarded with a one-year renewable contract by the club's new investors.

"It's true I signed one year for Ashgold which is subject to renewal at the end of the season," Akunnor revealed on Oyerepa FM.

During AshantiGold's convincing 3-1 win over Hearts of Oak, Akunnor passionately celebrated their third goal like they've won a trophy; much to the delight of many at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, and it's been likened to Jose Mourinho - when he led FC Porto to conquer Manchester United at the Old Trafford in the 2004 Champions League quarter-final.

The 44-year-old was quizzed on the jubilation, "I celebrated in that manner because I couldn't hide my excitement when we scored. I remembered what we talked about before going onto the field. Our target is to avoid what happened to us last year."

"We are taking every match at a time and it's too early to speak of winning the league. We are done with Hearts, Karela is next and then Kotoko."

The Obuasi-based side are sitting at the summit of the log with six points after two games.

