Dreams FC Youngster Samuel Pimpong Optimistic Ahead Of Wa All Stars Clash

Dreams FC striker Samuel Pimpong is upbeat about his side's chances against Wa All Stars in Week 3 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Dawu based side will temporarily use the Cape Coast stadium to allow for TV Coverage of the game on Wednesday.

However, despite the change of venue, Pimpong, who netted his first goal of the season in their 1-1 stalemate at Berekum Chelsea over the weekend, insists they will triumph on the day.

'We feel it is still a home game like it would be in Dawu because we are familiar with the pitch in the Cape Coast Stadium,' he told Dreamsfc.com.gh

'The only problem will be that our supporters may not be able to make it to the game and that is rather unfortunate.'

'Coach has taught us a strategy to counter all of the strategies of Wa All Stars so victory is assured.'

Meanwhile, the Northern Blues are having a difficult start to the season after picking just a point from two games, following defeat to Ashantigold and a draw at home with Ebusua Dwarfs.

However, Dreams FC are having a good start to the season picking four points out of a possible six.

