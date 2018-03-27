Vision FC Coach Vladislav Viric Delighted With Win Over FC Nania Despite Team's Attacking Flaws

Head coach of Vision FC, Vladislav Viric says he is impressed with his side's performance in their 3-1 win over FC Nania in the opening fixture of the 2017/18 Division One League despite their flat attacking display.

The Amrahia-based outfit walloped Nania FC by 3-1 at the Nania Park, Legon - thanks to goals from Abdul Hamidu Fatawu, Gideon Ofori Offei and Frank Kwame Oppong.

Viric, who, prior to Saturday's fixture had hopes to keep his side's Match Day One away win record intact says that he's happy about the win but didn't know what to expect because of the continuous rescheduling of the Division One League start date.

"I am so happy with the win because this is the first game of the season," he told the club's website.

"You know what happened in pre-season; the postponement of the start of the league and after three to four months we start," the Serbian continued.

"And today, I didn't know what to expect because of four months pre-season. I know my players, of course, but had a little doubt about how we were going to play especially because Nania has an awful pitch but I'm so happy we won."

He further stated that despite his players putting three goals past Nania, he's not very impressed with his side's attacking sharpness as they should've killed the game in the first half with the many clear chances created.

"I have mixed feelings because we created three or four chances prior to the two goals in the first half," he lamented.

"After leading two zero, we created two chances and failed to score. Suddenly, Nania pulled one back and the game changed dramatically."

"After the many struggles in the second half, we created a few chances and scored in the last minute of the game"

"I asked my players why they couldn't score more in the first half because, for me, it was so difficult especially when you're playing away."

Vision FC will be hoping to record their first home win of this year's campaign as they come up against Uncle 'T' FC on Match Day 2 at the Nii Okromansah Park, Amrahia.

The 'Eewo' lads drew one all in last season's fixture after coming from a goal down to pick a point in the second half via Evans Ababio's cool finish from the spot.