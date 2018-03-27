GFA General Secretary Isaac Addo Applaud Media

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Isaac Addo has heaped praises on the media for their contributions to the development of football in the country.

According to him, the country's football governing body has always appreciated the efforts of the media in ensuring the growth of football in the country.

He, however, explained that both the FA and the media face challenges in their respective work but the two would collaborate in the interest of the country’s football.

Speaking to the media on Monday he said, “The media has been so supportive of the GFA. We have come thus far because of your support. What I want to say is to beg of you to continue to give us the support that you do” said the General Secretary.

He admitted that the media often come under criticism for excesses in its work, but that, Isaac Addo argued, didn’t mean the GFA would sever its relationship with the media.

“Sometimes, you get your bashings and as hard as it is, we cannot divorce you because you are those people that we want to work with and I pray that from today you begin to see and help us continue with new changes that we want to bring to association football”.

The General Secretary further observed that developments in the Ghana Premier League and the Division One have been positive.

“So far so good; we’ve gone through the first and the second match days for the Premier and we’ve done the first match day for Division One”.